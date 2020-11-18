Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 7:20PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of a half inch in Jackson and

1 to 3 inches in the northern Jackson Valley with locally

higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley including the city of Jackson

* WHEN…Midday Wednesday through Thursday evening

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads. Those

planning outdoor activities should be prepared for colder

weather and snow.