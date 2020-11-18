Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 7:57AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of a half inch in Jackson and
1 to 3 inches in the northern Jackson Valley with locally
higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Jackson Valley including the city of Jackson
* WHEN…Midday Wednesday through Thursday evening
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads. Those
planning outdoor activities should be prepared for colder
weather and snow.
