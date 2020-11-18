Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 7:57AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the

northern half of Yellowstone National Park and Gros Ventre

Mountains and 4 to 6 inches in the southern portion of

Yellowstone National Park and the Tetons with locally higher

amounts possible.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountain Ranges

* WHEN…Wednesday morning through Thursday evening

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility in snow and blowing snow as well as slick and snow

covered roads. Exercise caution when traveling through Teton,

Togwotee and Union Passes. Those planning outdoor activities

should be prepared for colder weather and snow.