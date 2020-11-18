Winter Storm Warning issued November 18 at 12:37PM MST until November 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6500 feet.

Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected tonight

with 1 to 4 inches possible in lower valley locations as snow

levels fall overnight.

* WHERE…The Sun Valley and Sawtooth basins above 6500 feet,

including Galena Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute over Galena Summit.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.