Winter Storm Warning issued November 18 at 2:50AM MST until November 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 7 to 14 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…The Sun Valley and Sawtooth basins above 6500 feet,

including Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.