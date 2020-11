Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Lingering light snow with possible mountain accumulations

of an inch or two Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountain Ranges, and the Absaroka Range.

* WHEN…Through this Afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for slick and snow-covered roads over

Teton and Togwotee passes.