Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 4:39AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches
in the northern half of Yellowstone National Park and Gros
Ventre Mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the southern portion of
Yellowstone National Park and the Tetons with locally higher
amounts possible.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountain Ranges, and the Absaroka Range.
* WHEN…Into this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility in snow and blowing snow as well as slick and snow
covered roads. Exercise caution when traveling through Teton and
Togwotee Passes. Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for colder weather and snow.
