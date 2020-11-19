Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 4:39AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional accumulations of a coating to

an inch or two.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley including the city of Jackson

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads. Those

planning outdoor activities should be prepared for colder

weather and snow.