Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 4:39AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional accumulations an inch or two.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges

* WHEN…Into this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Exercise caution when traveling through Salt River Pass and

Snake River and Hoback Canyons. Those planning outdoor

activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.