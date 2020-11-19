Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 4:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional accumulations of a coating to
an inch or two.
* WHERE…Jackson Valley including the city of Jackson
* WHEN…Through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads. Those
planning outdoor activities should be prepared for colder
weather and snow.
