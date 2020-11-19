Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 4:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional accumulations an inch or two.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges
* WHEN…Into this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
Exercise caution when traveling through Salt River Pass and
Snake River and Hoback Canyons. Those planning outdoor
activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.
