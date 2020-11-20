Special Weather Statement issued November 20 at 7:33AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 729 AM MST, areas of fog were observed in the upper valley.

Visibility may be reduced to 1/4 mile at times and motorists should

exercise caution and be prepared to slow down when encountering

fog or icy roadways through 10 AM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Felt, Idmon,

Henrys Lake, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Ammon, Shelley, Victor,

Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan and Teton.