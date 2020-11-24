Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 1:42PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts in southwestern Yellowstone Park and the
northern Tetons.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, as well as the Tetons and
Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The steadiest
snow is expected from later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday
evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility in snow as well as slick and snow covered roads.
Exercise caution when traveling through Teton and Togwotee
Passes. Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for
cold weather and snow.
Comments