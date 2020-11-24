Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 4:54AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 455 AM…webcams, weather stations, and satellite were
monitoring patchy freezing fog across portions of the Snake Plain,
Arco Desert, and Shoshone Lava Beds. The thickest and most
persistent fog has been observed from near the west side of
Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, westward across Idaho National
Laboratory to near Carey and Timmerman Hill, where visibilities
have been reduced to less than 500 feet at times early this
morning. More isolated, patchy fog is possible elsewhere across
the region as well.
Motorists should expect patchy freezing fog to continue through
late morning, continuing to cause areas of very low visibility and
potentially causing some slick spots on roadways. Slow down, avoid
using highbeam headlights, and use extra caution when encountering
fog. If roads look wet, it is possible they may be icy.
Comments