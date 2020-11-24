Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 4:54AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 455 AM…webcams, weather stations, and satellite were

monitoring patchy freezing fog across portions of the Snake Plain,

Arco Desert, and Shoshone Lava Beds. The thickest and most

persistent fog has been observed from near the west side of

Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, westward across Idaho National

Laboratory to near Carey and Timmerman Hill, where visibilities

have been reduced to less than 500 feet at times early this

morning. More isolated, patchy fog is possible elsewhere across

the region as well.

Motorists should expect patchy freezing fog to continue through

late morning, continuing to cause areas of very low visibility and

potentially causing some slick spots on roadways. Slow down, avoid

using highbeam headlights, and use extra caution when encountering

fog. If roads look wet, it is possible they may be icy.