Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 8:03PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
* WHERE…The Jackson Valley.
* WHEN…Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The steadiest
snow is expected from late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday
evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads.
Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for cold
weather and snow.
