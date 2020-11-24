Special Weather Statement issued November 24 at 8:03PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE…The Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The steadiest

snow is expected from late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday

evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for cold

weather and snow.