Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 1:04PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with

locally higher amounts in southwestern Yellowstone Park and the

northern Tetons.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Tetons and Gros Ventre

Mountains as well as the Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Now through tonight. The steadiest snow is expected from

late this afternoon into the evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Exercise caution when traveling across Teton and Togwotee

Passes.