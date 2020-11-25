Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 1:04PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts in southwestern Yellowstone Park and the
northern Tetons.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Tetons and Gros Ventre
Mountains as well as the Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Now through tonight. The steadiest snow is expected from
late this afternoon into the evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads.
Exercise caution when traveling across Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
