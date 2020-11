Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE…The Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Now through tonight. The steadiest snow is expected from

late this afternoon into this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads.