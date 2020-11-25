Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A band of snow is expected to develop late this afternoon across
the northern portion of the Snake Plain, and sag south through the
Interstate 15 corridor through the evening. Snow amounts could
range from one-half inch near Pocatello up to 1 to 2 inches
between Mud Lake and St. Anthony.
Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should
be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced
visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of
extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to
reach your destination.
