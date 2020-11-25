Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A band of snow is expected to develop late this afternoon across

the northern portion of the Snake Plain, and sag south through the

Interstate 15 corridor through the evening. Snow amounts could

range from one-half inch near Pocatello up to 1 to 2 inches

between Mud Lake and St. Anthony.

Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should

be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced

visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of

extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to

reach your destination.