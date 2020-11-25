Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Light snow will continue across most of northeast Idaho into

tonight. The highest snow totals and greatest travel impacts with

this system are forecast north and east of Rexburg, where the

steadiest snow will fall. Expect totals of 2 to 4 inches from

Ashton north to Island Park, 1 to 2 inches in the Teton Valley,

and 2 to 3 inches for Pine Creek Pass. Localized higher amounts

may fall in the mountains above pass level.

Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should

be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced

visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of

extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to

reach your destination.