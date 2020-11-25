Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Light snow will continue across most of northeast Idaho into
tonight. The highest snow totals and greatest travel impacts with
this system are forecast north and east of Rexburg, where the
steadiest snow will fall. Expect totals of 2 to 4 inches from
Ashton north to Island Park, 1 to 2 inches in the Teton Valley,
and 2 to 3 inches for Pine Creek Pass. Localized higher amounts
may fall in the mountains above pass level.
Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should
be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced
visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of
extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to
reach your destination.
Comments