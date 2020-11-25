Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 3:55AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

An approaching low pressure storm system will bring snow showers

to most of eastern Idaho today. The highest snow totals and

greatest travel impacts with this system are forecast north and

east of Rexburg, where the steadiest snow will fall between 1 PM

and 11 PM today. Expect totals of 2 to 4 inches from Ashton north

to Island Park, 1 to 2 inches in the Teton Valley, and 2 to 3

inches for Pine Creek Pass. Localized higher amounts may fall in

the mountains above pass level.

Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should

be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced

visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of

extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to

reach your destination.