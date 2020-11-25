Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 3:55AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
An approaching low pressure storm system will bring snow showers
to most of eastern Idaho today. The highest snow totals and
greatest travel impacts with this system are forecast north and
east of Rexburg, where the steadiest snow will fall between 1 PM
and 11 PM today. Expect totals of 2 to 4 inches from Ashton north
to Island Park, 1 to 2 inches in the Teton Valley, and 2 to 3
inches for Pine Creek Pass. Localized higher amounts may fall in
the mountains above pass level.
Those traveling across the area this afternoon and tonight should
be prepared for snow-covered and slick roads and reduced
visibility. Slow down, use extra caution, and leave plenty of
extra space between you and other vehicles. Plan extra time to
reach your destination.
