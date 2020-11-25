Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 4:08AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with

locally higher amounts in southwestern Yellowstone Park and the

northern Tetons.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, as well as the Tetons and

Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The steadiest

snow is expected from late afternoon into the evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Exercise caution when traveling through Teton and Togwotee

Passes. Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for

cold weather and snow.