Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 9:43PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Light snow will continue across most of northeast Idaho into

tonight. Expect snow covered roads across the entire region making

for difficult travel overnight. And additional 1 to 3 inches are

expected from Ashton to Island Park and in the Teton Valley and

south to Pine Creek Pass.

Those traveling across the area overnight should be prepared for

snow-covered and slick roads and reduced visibility. Slow down,

use extra caution, and leave plenty of extra space between you and

other vehicles. Plan extra time to reach your destination.