Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 9:43PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Light snow will continue across most of northeast Idaho into
tonight. Expect snow covered roads across the entire region making
for difficult travel overnight. And additional 1 to 3 inches are
expected from Ashton to Island Park and in the Teton Valley and
south to Pine Creek Pass.
Those traveling across the area overnight should be prepared for
snow-covered and slick roads and reduced visibility. Slow down,
use extra caution, and leave plenty of extra space between you and
other vehicles. Plan extra time to reach your destination.
