Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 9:43PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A band of snow has developed over the Snake River Plain and is
sagging south and should affect the entire region overnight. Snow
is now covering US Highways 20 and 26 west of Idaho Falls and
northwest of Blackfoot and expect the snow to reach the interstate
corridor from American Falls east and northeast through Pocatello,
Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Snow amounts will range from a half
inch to locally up to 3 inches making for hazardous travel
overnight.
Those traveling across the area overnight should be prepared for
snow-covered and slick roads and reduced visibility. Slow down,
use extra caution, and leave plenty of extra space between you and
other vehicles. Plan extra time to reach your destination.
