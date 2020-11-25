Special Weather Statement issued November 25 at 9:43PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A band of snow has developed over the Snake River Plain and is

sagging south and should affect the entire region overnight. Snow

is now covering US Highways 20 and 26 west of Idaho Falls and

northwest of Blackfoot and expect the snow to reach the interstate

corridor from American Falls east and northeast through Pocatello,

Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Snow amounts will range from a half

inch to locally up to 3 inches making for hazardous travel

overnight.

Those traveling across the area overnight should be prepared for

snow-covered and slick roads and reduced visibility. Slow down,

use extra caution, and leave plenty of extra space between you and

other vehicles. Plan extra time to reach your destination.