Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 27 at 12:12AM MST until November 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one-tenth to one-half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…The Teton Valley including Driggs and Tetonia. This
includes Idaho Highway 33 from Clementsville to Victor.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost on bridges making conditions locally slick.
If driving in the advisory area, slow down, avoid using high beam
headlights, use extra caution, and leave plenty of distance ahead
of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery
roads.
