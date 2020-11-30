Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 30 at 2:27PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Deteriorating air quality due to light winds and

reduced vertical mixing expected.

* WHERE…Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater

Mountains, Orofino/Grangeville Region, Lower Hells

Canyon/Salmon River Region, Western Lemhi County and Eastern

Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ Tuesday to 11 AM MST /10 AM

PST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of

stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people

live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any

current restrictions in your area.