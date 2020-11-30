Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 30 at 2:27PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Deteriorating air quality due to light winds and
reduced vertical mixing expected.
* WHERE…Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater
Mountains, Orofino/Grangeville Region, Lower Hells
Canyon/Salmon River Region, Western Lemhi County and Eastern
Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ Tuesday to 11 AM MST /10 AM
PST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of
stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people
live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any
current restrictions in your area.
