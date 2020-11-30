Special Weather Statement issued November 30 at 3:56AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible.
* WHERE…Tetons, Salt and Wyoming Range and Yellowstone Park.
* WHEN…Tonight, especially between 8 pm and 2 am.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads,
especially across mountain passes.
