Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 1 at 1:34PM MST until December 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and

little vertical mixing, is expected. Deteriorating air quality

is possible.

* WHERE…All of eastern and southeast Idaho.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Wednesday to 1 PM Sunday. The stagnant airmass

could potentially continue beyond Sunday afternoon, but forecast

confidence is low due to the potential for a low pressure system

to move into the region and mix the lower atmosphere.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to

air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of

residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and

vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for

possible restrictions in your area.