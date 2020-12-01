Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 1 at 1:34PM MST until December 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
little vertical mixing, is expected. Deteriorating air quality
is possible.
* WHERE…All of eastern and southeast Idaho.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Wednesday to 1 PM Sunday. The stagnant airmass
could potentially continue beyond Sunday afternoon, but forecast
confidence is low due to the potential for a low pressure system
to move into the region and mix the lower atmosphere.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for
possible restrictions in your area.
