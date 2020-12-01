Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 1 at 8:16PM MST until December 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing, is expected.
* WHERE…All of eastern and southeast Idaho.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Wednesday to 1 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies
for possible restrictions in your area.