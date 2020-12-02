Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 2 at 7:34AM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Deteriorating air quality due to light winds and
reduced vertical mixing expected.
* WHERE…Lemhi County, Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region,
Orofino/Grangeville Region, Salmon.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ this evening to 11 AM MST
/10 AM PST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of
stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people
live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any
current restrictions in your area.