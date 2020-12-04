Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 4 at 4:52PM MST until December 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds

and little vertical mixing, is expected.

* WHERE…Lemhi County, Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region,

Orofino/Grangeville Region, Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of

stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people

live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any

current restrictions in your area.