Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 5 at 12:46PM MST until December 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing, is expected to continue.
Deteriorating air quality is possible.
* WHERE…All of eastern and southeastern Idaho.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM Sunday. The stagnant airmass could
potentially continue beyond Sunday afternoon into the Monday
and Tuesday timeframe, but forecast confidence is low due to
the still uncertain potential for a low pressure system to mix
the lower atmosphere Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies
including the Idaho Department of Environmental Conservation for
possible restrictions in your area.