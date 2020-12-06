Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 6 at 10:19AM MST until December 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing, is expected to continue.
Deteriorating air quality is possible.
* WHERE…All of eastern and southeastern Idaho.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies
for possible restrictions in your area.