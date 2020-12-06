Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 6 at 10:19AM MST until December 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds

and little vertical mixing, is expected to continue.

Deteriorating air quality is possible.

* WHERE…All of eastern and southeastern Idaho.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to

air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of

residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and

vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies

for possible restrictions in your area.