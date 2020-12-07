Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 7 at 10:12AM MST until December 10 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds

and little vertical mixing, is expected.

* WHERE…Bear Lake basin, the Snake River plain, eastern Magic

Valley, Teton Valley, Stanley basin, and other alpine basins in

the central Idaho mountains, eastern highlands and southern

highlands of eastern Idaho.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to

air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of

residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and

vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies

for possible restrictions in your area.