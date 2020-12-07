Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 7 at 10:12AM MST until December 10 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing, is expected.
* WHERE…Bear Lake basin, the Snake River plain, eastern Magic
Valley, Teton Valley, Stanley basin, and other alpine basins in
the central Idaho mountains, eastern highlands and southern
highlands of eastern Idaho.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies
for possible restrictions in your area.