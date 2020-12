Alerts

At 916 AM MST, locally dense fog was reported along Highway 20 from

Idaho Falls to Ashton. Motorists traveling along area highways this

morning should use caution and be prepared to SLOW DOWN.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Ashton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Ucon, Teton,

Parker, Archer, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton Reservoir, Newdale and

Thornton.