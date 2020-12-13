Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 11:10AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…3 to 5 inches in the mountains; 1 to 2 inches in the
valleys.

* WHERE…The Tetons, Gros Ventres and Salt and Wyoming Ranges,
Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…6 PM Sunday through 11 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads,
especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.

National Weather Service

