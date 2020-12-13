Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 1:52PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the
mountains, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches; 1 to 2
inches in the valleys.
* WHERE…The Tetons, Gros Ventres and Salt and Wyoming Ranges,
Jackson and Star Valleys.
* WHEN…6 PM Sunday through 11 PM Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow will fall tonight. Motorists
should be alert for rapid changes in visibility in snow, as
well as slick and snow covered roads, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
Comments