Snow is back in the forecast tonight as an area of low pressure

moves in from the west. Total snow accumulation will be around 2

inches along the I-86 and I-15 corridors, and along HWY 20 up to

Rexburg. Higher elevations south and east of the interstate

corridors could see around 3 to 5 inches of snow tonight and

tomorrow. Use caution when driving and be prepared for slick roads

and reduced visibility.