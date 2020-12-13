Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 3:46PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Light to moderate snow will spread into the South-central
Highlands early this evening and then eastward through Malad, Bear
Lake, and Driggs late this evening. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches
are expected in the mountain valleys with upwards of 3 to 4
inches in the mountains overnight which will likely create slick
road conditions on Interstate 84 and 15 and State Highways 20 and
30. Light snowfall will continue Monday morning before tapering
off Monday afternoon resulting in 1 to 2 inches of additional
accumulation. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho tonight
should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slick roads.
