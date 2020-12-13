Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 3:46PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Light to moderate snow will spread into the South-central

Highlands early this evening and then eastward through Malad, Bear

Lake, and Driggs late this evening. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

are expected in the mountain valleys with upwards of 3 to 4

inches in the mountains overnight which will likely create slick

road conditions on Interstate 84 and 15 and State Highways 20 and

30. Light snowfall will continue Monday morning before tapering

off Monday afternoon resulting in 1 to 2 inches of additional

accumulation. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho tonight

should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slick roads.