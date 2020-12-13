Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 3:46PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Light snow will spread into the Burley area early this evening and
then eastward through Pocatello and Idaho Falls later this
evening. Accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are anticipated
overnight which will likely create slick road conditions on
Interstate 84, 86 and 15 from Burley to Pocatello to Idaho Falls.
Light snowfall will continue Monday morning before tapering off
Monday afternoon resulting in up to an inch of additional
accumulation, particularly along the southeast benches. Motorists
traveling through southeast Idaho tonight should be prepared for
winter driving conditions and slick roads.
