Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 3:46PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Light snow will spread into the Burley area early this evening and

then eastward through Pocatello and Idaho Falls later this

evening. Accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are anticipated

overnight which will likely create slick road conditions on

Interstate 84, 86 and 15 from Burley to Pocatello to Idaho Falls.

Light snowfall will continue Monday morning before tapering off

Monday afternoon resulting in up to an inch of additional

accumulation, particularly along the southeast benches. Motorists

traveling through southeast Idaho tonight should be prepared for

winter driving conditions and slick roads.