Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 5:23PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the mountains,

with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches; 1 to 3 inches in

the valleys.

* WHERE…The Tetons, Gros Ventres and Salt and Wyoming Ranges,

Jackson Hole and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Now through 11 PM Monday with most of the snow falling

tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid

changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered

roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.