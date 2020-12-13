Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 5:23 pm

Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 5:23PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the mountains,
with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches; 1 to 3 inches in
the valleys.

* WHERE…The Tetons, Gros Ventres and Salt and Wyoming Ranges,
Jackson Hole and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Now through 11 PM Monday with most of the snow falling
tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid
changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered
roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content