Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 5:23PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the mountains,
with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches; 1 to 3 inches in
the valleys.
* WHERE…The Tetons, Gros Ventres and Salt and Wyoming Ranges,
Jackson Hole and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Now through 11 PM Monday with most of the snow falling
tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid
changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered
roads, especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes.
