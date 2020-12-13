Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 1:44PM MST until December 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

