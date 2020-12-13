Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 5:52PM MST until December 14 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snowfall across Star Valley Tonight and Monday

Morning…

.A storm system will result in moderate to briefly heavy snowfall

across western Wyoming. The heaviest snow is expected to occur in

a relatively narrow band impacting Star Valley tonight into

Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to

occur between 10 PM and 4 AM tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.