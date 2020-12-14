Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 5:08AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. New snowfall of 1 to 2 inches in the valley. New

snowfall of 2 to 3 inches for the mountains.

* WHERE…The Tetons and Gros Ventres, the Salt and Wyoming

Ranges, and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Now through 3 PM this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow covered roads,

especially across Teton and Togwotee Passes. This will impact

the morning commute.