Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 4:00AM MST until December 14 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snowfall across the Star Valley this Morning…

* WHAT…Snow. New snowfall of 1 to 2 inches this morning with

locally 3 inches possible.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid

changes in visibility in snow, as well as slick and snow

covered roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.