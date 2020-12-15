Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 4:17PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Period of snow late this afternoon into early evening.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming including Jackson Hole and Star

Valley and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Now through 6 PM.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…A quick 2 to 3 inches in the mountains and a

quick inch of snow in the lower elevations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to less than

a quarter mile in snow and fog.