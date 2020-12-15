Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Star Valley and surrounding mountains.
* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 3 inches across Star Valley, and 3 to 6
inches in the Salt and Wyoming Mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered in
most locations with visibility under a mile at times.
