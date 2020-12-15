Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains.
* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday morning.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 3 inches across Jackson Hole, 3 to 6 inches
in the Gros Ventre Mountains, and 4 to 8 inches in the Teton
Range with locally higher amounts on west facing slopes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered in
most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times to under a
quarter mile in snow and fog over Teton and Togwotee mountain
passes.
