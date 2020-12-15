Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 3 inches across Jackson Hole, 3 to 6 inches

in the Gros Ventre Mountains, and 4 to 8 inches in the Teton

Range with locally higher amounts on west facing slopes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered in

most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times to under a

quarter mile in snow and fog over Teton and Togwotee mountain

passes.