Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 6:30 pm

Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Tonight and Wednesday morning.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…1 to 3 inches across Jackson Hole, 3 to 6 inches
in the Gros Ventre Mountains, and 4 to 8 inches in the Teton
Range with locally higher amounts on west facing slopes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered in
most locations. Visibility will be reduced, at times to under a
quarter mile in snow and fog over Teton and Togwotee mountain
passes.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content