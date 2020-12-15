Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 9:14AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 912 AM MST, light freezing fog was producing slick road
conditions within the Snake River Plain. Motorists traveling through
southeast Idaho today should use caution if traveling on area
roadways, slow down, and give yourself a little extra time to reach
your destination.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,
Driggs, Ashton, Arco, Dubois, Swan Valley, Lake Walcott, Ririe
Reservoir, Neeley, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Felt, Goshen and
American Falls Reservoir.

