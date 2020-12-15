Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 9:14AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 912 AM MST, light freezing fog was producing slick road

conditions within the Snake River Plain. Motorists traveling through

southeast Idaho today should use caution if traveling on area

roadways, slow down, and give yourself a little extra time to reach

your destination.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,

Driggs, Ashton, Arco, Dubois, Swan Valley, Lake Walcott, Ririe

Reservoir, Neeley, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Felt, Goshen and

American Falls Reservoir.