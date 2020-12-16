Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:01PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A Pacific storm system will spread into southeast Idaho overnight
tonight through Thursday. Snowfall rates may approach an inch per
hour at times. Amounts through Thursday of 3 to 6 inches in the
Sun Valley region and Stanley Basin area with 4 to 8 inches over
mountain passes. Expect roads to become snow covered and impact
travel later tonight into Thursday. Lesser amounts are expected
through the Challis, Lost River, and Pahsimeroi regions. Travelers
are urged to be cautious while driving through the region,
especially during the Thursday morning commute. The snowfall is
expected to shift out of the region during the afternoon.
Comments