Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:01PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A Pacific storm system will spread into southeast Idaho overnight

tonight through Thursday. Snowfall rates may approach an inch per

hour at times. Amounts through Thursday of 3 to 6 inches in the

Sun Valley region and Stanley Basin area with 4 to 8 inches over

mountain passes. Expect roads to become snow covered and impact

travel later tonight into Thursday. Lesser amounts are expected

through the Challis, Lost River, and Pahsimeroi regions. Travelers

are urged to be cautious while driving through the region,

especially during the Thursday morning commute. The snowfall is

expected to shift out of the region during the afternoon.