Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:01PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A Pacific storm system will spread into southeast Idaho late
tonight through Thursday. Southerly winds through the Interstate
86 corridor may be strong enough to hold off precipitation onset
until near sunrise. Additionally, the snowfall may briefly start
out as rain or a mix from Burley to Pocatello. Total snowfall
amounts will range from a dusting near Burley to 2 to 4 inches
from Shoshone to Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Travelers are urged to
be cautious while driving through the region late tonight and
Thursday, especially during the morning commute. The snowfall
should shift out of the region during the afternoon.
