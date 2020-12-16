Special Weather Statement issued December 16 at 2:01PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A Pacific storm system will spread into southeast Idaho late

tonight through Thursday. Southerly winds through the Interstate

86 corridor may be strong enough to hold off precipitation onset

until near sunrise. Additionally, the snowfall may briefly start

out as rain or a mix from Burley to Pocatello. Total snowfall

amounts will range from a dusting near Burley to 2 to 4 inches

from Shoshone to Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Travelers are urged to

be cautious while driving through the region late tonight and

Thursday, especially during the morning commute. The snowfall

should shift out of the region during the afternoon.